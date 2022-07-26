‘Bash’ has fun events, smaller crowd

Due to some weddings and other large events in the area, there was a somewhat smaller crowd for the 2022 Bash in the Burg last Saturday, July 23.

However, the events and competitions still provided plenty of fun.

There were 10 grillers, three beer brewers with nine entries, two wine contestants, six baked good and two concoctions contestants in the downtown park.

Byg’s BBQ (Craig Bygland and Shane Osborn) claimed the grand champion title for barbecue and first place in ribs.

Reserve champion for barbecue was Kickin’ Bull (Mark May) of Stanton, who also won first place for pork butt and chicken.

There were 40 contestants in the annual hole-in-one contest. The contest winner was Austin Bode.

