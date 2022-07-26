First day of classes set Aug. 18 at St. Edward

First day of classes at St. Edward Public School will be held Thursday, Aug. 18. There will be early dismissal that day.

Preseason volleyball conditioning week will be next Monday through Thursday, Aug. 1-4.

FFA Chapter officer training will be held next Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 1-3.

First day of fall sports practices will be held Monday, Aug. 8.

School pictures will be taken Wednesday, Aug. 24.

First cross country meet will be Thursday, Aug. 25, starting at 9 a.m. at St. Paul.

First varsity football game will be Friday, Aug. 26, with Dorchester.

The first varsity volleyball match will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Fullerton.