Herman A. Kvamme

Herman Andrew Kvamme, 100, of Albion, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home in Albion.

Herman, son of Andrew and Nelsine (Hernes) Kvamme, was born on Jan. 26, 1922 at home in Closter. Herman was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran North Branch Church in 1936. After graduating from high school in 1940, Herman farmed with his father Herman and his brother Emil.

Herman is survived by his wife Jean Kvamme of Albion, two step sons: Bob Bittner and Tom Bittner, both of Albion, mother-in-law Charlotte Noble of Albion, brother-in-law Bill (Vicki) Noble of Albion, sister-in-law: Kim (Robert Anson) Forre of Newman Grove, niece JoAnn Sherven of Belleville, WI, as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Casper (Lola) Kvamme, Arnold Kvamme and Emil Kvamme, sister: Alvilda Kvamme, father-in-law Alton Noble, brother-in-law Dan Forre and nephew Alvin Kvamme.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church rural Albion with Vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Interment was at the North Branch (East) Cemetery.

