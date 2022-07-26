NG School to start soon, parent meetings set

First day of classes for Newman Grove Public School will be Monday, Aug. 15, for preschool through 12th grade.

Parent information sessions will be conducted by the school, and there are four sessions to choose from:

• Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. for K-6, and 6 p.m. for 7-12 parents.

• Thursday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. for 7-12, and at 6 p.m. for K-6 parents.

Parents who have children in both K-6 and 7-12, the sesssion can be combined, and the 7-12 session is recommended. Parents are asked to use the Google Doc sent to them or call the office to ask for Mrs. Forre or Christie Wallin.

More details in the July 27 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.