On June 28th, two Newman Grove students, Jayden Benson and Keira Voelker, set off with FBLA Advisor Tim Rossow, for a trip to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago.They traveled by bus from Arlington, NE with others in the Nebraska delegation.Jayden was a national qualifier in Digital Citizenship after winning first place in that category at the State Leadership Conference earlier this spring.Jayden and Keira also participated in open event tests. In addition to the testing, they also attended the opening general session and the awards ceremony.