Wylene J. Smith

Wylene Joyce Smith, 86, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Wylene was a long time resident of Albion before moving to Wahoo in 2015.

Wylene, daughter of Francis Garrett and Velda Mae (Wilson) Courtney, of Loretto, was born on Aug. 18, 1935. On Jan. 23, 1955, Wylene was united in marriage to Dewey Henry Smith at the Baptist Church in Grand Island. Four children were born to this union. They lost two sons consecutively during this time, and then had two daughters that they lovingly raised. They owned and operated Smith’s Greenhouse and Nursery near Albion for 27 years.

Wylene is survived by her two daughters: Debi (Keith) Street of Yutan and Becky Skowronski of Wahoo; four grandchildren: Michael (Candice) Casper, Monica (Adam) Wilson, Andrew (Josie) Casper and Ashley (Ethan Mays) Casper, eight great grandchildren: Aiden, Landon, Ariana, Ella, Kendrik, Payton, Haydon and Aurora; three siblings: Eldon (Joan) Courtney of Beaverton, OR, Jim (Deb) Courtney of Seaside, OR and Dan Courtney of Lapine, NE, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 22, 2022, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion with Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Interment was at the Main Cemetery, Belgrade.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.