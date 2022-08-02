Bash in the Burg Committee decides this is final year

Due to decreasing attendance and volunteerism, 2022 is the final Petersburg Bash in the Burg.The 2022 event was held Saturday, July 23.The committee stated: “We realize these events (including Punkin’ Chunkin’) have just run their course, however, the community club itself struggles to exist right now due to decreasing involvement. Small towns like Petersburg are known for their love of community – yet more of the events we count on to make memories will cease to exist if this trend continues. Please reconsider your level of commitment to this town. It’s too special to risk losing events and fundraisers that make it a better place to live and bring people to visit.”