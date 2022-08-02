BCHC gets double national honors

Boone County Health Center was notified of a double national honor this week.

For the second time in three years, the health center received an elite five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). BCHC was one of only seven Nebraska hospitals to receive this honor.

In addition, BCHC was notified it was named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAH) nationally by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Both of these are elite national honors.

BCHC is one of only seven hospitals in Nebraska, including all sizes of hospitals, to receive the five-star rating. BCHC is the smallest of the Nebraska five-star hospitals.

