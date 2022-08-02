BigIron Auctions acquires Sullivan Auctioneers LLC

BigIron Auctions has announced their agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC — headquartered in Hamilton, Illinois.

The agreement, finalized on July 19, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve in the online auction industry across the US.

“Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard work solidified our decision to combine organizations,” said BigIron CEO Mark Stock. “Together we are better.”

With almost 80 years of combined expertise, BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers will continue as a BigIron Company with locations in Omaha, Columbus and St. Edward, Nebraska; Hamilton, Illinois; Huntington, Indiana; and Bird Island, Minnesota.

