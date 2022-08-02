County Museum to host ‘Century of Fashion’

Sue McClain will present a program titled “A Century of Fashion” this Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Boone County Mu­seum, 935 West Fairview Street, in Albion.

The program is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the Boone County Historical Society as part of the HN Speaker’s Bureau.

Sue McLain, program presenter and owner of Yesterday’s Lady, a vintage fashion museum/store in Beatrice, has been traveling the Midwest since 1991 sharing her extensive collection of clothing from 1840 through 1980 and teaching groups about the history of fashion.

An authentic English Tea will follow Sue’s program at 3:30. Due to limited table space, reservations for the tea only is strongly advised. Reservations may be made by calling Mary Jane Noble at 402-741-2527 or Pat Boilesen at 402-741-0006.