New green installed at Petersburg Golf Course

Last week, Petersburg golfers gathered in the park to install a new green on the Petersburg course. The new green was paid for through golf league membership fees.

Assisting with the project were (back, l. to r.) Nick Prothman, Ben Thieman, Tony Thieman, Jerry Thieman, Bill Heelan, Tyson Lodge and Colton Pelster; (front) Ev Stokes, Kaitlyn Bachman, Hank Thieman, Braelyn Thieman and Doug Koch. Not pictured was Delbert Seier. Others assisting with the project earlier in the week besides some of those pictured were Nate Thieman, Austin Bode and AJ Jacobson.