Past weekend was active with Beaver Valley Days

St. Edward was active with many Beaver Valley Days events last Friday through Sunday, July 29-31.

Events began with the annual Road Rally Friday evening, with 18 competing teams. First place was “Biden Our Time,” with second place to the Laska team and third to Griffin Babb’s team.

The annual Horseshoe Tournament on Friday evening, starting at 6:30 p.m., has become one of the biggest events. This year, there were some 20 teams competing in the double elimination tournament.

St. Edward Fire Department sponsored the Friday night dance at the fire hall, featuring some outstanding music by “Drunk Monkey.”

Saturday and Sunday were also very active with tournaments and events.

