Two candidates in Boone County bow out of general election

Two election candidates in Boone County have withdrawn their election filings before the Aug. 1 deadline, and their names will not appear on the November election ballot.

Barb Hanson, who has served as Boone County Assessor since 2014, declined nomination for re-election to the post in 2022. She had no comment on her reasons for withdrawing from the race. Hanson was unopposed for re-election.

Tim Stopak, Boone Central School Board president, also stepped down from the nomination. He has served eight years on the board.

