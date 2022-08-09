Albion native Ritch Nelson is NRCS Biologist of Year

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has named State Wildlife Biologist Ritch Nelson as this year’s NRCS Biologist of the Year.Nelson, a native of Albion, has a long history of working to conserve and manage wildlife. Nelson has been the state wildlife biologist for the Nebraska NRCS since 2003. Prior to that, he held positions with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.In 2020, Nelson received runner-up honors in the NRCS Biologist of the Year selections.According to Britt Weiser, NRCS state resource conservationist, and Nelson’s supervisor, Nelson’s years of experience are a valuable resource.“Ritch constantly advocates for wildlife management, ensuring species habitat needs are met through his training, guidance, and oversight of wildlife planning in Nebraska NRCS,” said Weiser.