Area students start classes next week

Students will start classes next week at all area schools.

For Boone Central and St. Michael’s schools in Albion, opening day is Tuesday, Aug. 16, with early dismissal at 1 p.m.

Open house for PreK through 12th grades at Boone Central will be Monday, Aug. 15, 5 to 7 p.m.

Newman Grove Open Monday

Newman Grove Public Schools will have the first day of classes Monday, Aug. 15, for PreK through 12th grade.

Riverside Starts Tuesday

Riverside Public School will start classes Tuesday, Aug. 16, with early dismissal that day.

St. Edward to Open Aug. 18

St. Edward Public School students will begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 18, for grades K-12. School will be dismissed that day at 1:30 p.m., and buses will run accordingly. Parents new to the district needing bus service should contact the school.

