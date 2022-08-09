Back to School Bash set Aug. 16 starting at 4 p.m.

St. Edward Public Schools will have a “Back to School Bash” next Tuesday, Aug. 16, to preview the upcoming school year.

An open house will be held at the school from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Students are invited to come and meet their teachers, drop off school supplies and decorate their lockers.

A Chromebook sign-out will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Edward Community Center for seventh through 12th grades. A deposit is required for the Chromebooks.

Supper will be provided by the St. Edward Board of Education from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Fall Sports meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the gym. All student athletes and parents of the fall sports participants are required to attend this meeting.