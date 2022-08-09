Relay for Life will be Saturday at park

Boone County Relay for Life will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 6 p.m. to midnight at Fuller Park in Albion.

Everyone is invited to bring their own chair and attend the relay. The theme will be “Celebrate, Remember, Fight Back.”

Opening event will be a Burger Bash at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by the Boone-Nance Cattlemen.

DJ Mike Thiem will provide music throughout the evening.

Many area residents have purchased luminaria that will line the walking track, and more will be for sale at the event.

Proceeds will support the work of the American Cancer Society in fighting cancer.