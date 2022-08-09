Tree grants are being made available to citizens of Newman Grove by the Newman Grove Tree Board again this year.
The tree board will be giving four $100 grants for reimbursement of a purchased and planted tree. Grant winners must live in Newman Grove and plant a tree within the city limits. Attach the receipt for a purchased tree to the application at the city office.
Residents have until Sept. 30 to apply, and the drawing will be held during the first week in October.
Tree grants available in NG
Tree grants are being made available to citizens of Newman Grove by the Newman Grove Tree Board again this year.