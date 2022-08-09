Village Board favors moving office to the Village Campus

Petersburg Village Board has decided that it is time to make a decision on moving to The Village Campus or constructing a structure to house the village office.Trustee Tina Henn stated people who have spoken to her want the office moved to The Village Campus.Trustee Ashley Thieman noted some people don’t want businesses moved off Main Street. We are not a traditional business. We have to think of the cost of a new building.Corey stated, “Financially, it makes sense.”No vote was taken since both Thieman and Koch are on the Petersburg Community Foundation committee.Committee member Tina Stokes stated, “We have prepped the new floors and will do the painting. It could be open soon. We will make sure all construction in that area is done. The gym area could take longer.”The board will move when occupancy permits are completed. A lease agreement will be drafted.There was no discussion as to what to do with the old building.