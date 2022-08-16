Busy schedule in coming week for NGPS

Classes began Monday, Aug. 15, at Newman Grove Public School and full day clsses have been underway since Tuesday.

Fall sports rally will be held at Albion on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m.

Shell Creek water testing also will be held Friday afternoon.

One-act play practice begins Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., and a PTO meeting will be held at 7 p.m.

Mobile screening by the Newman Grove Lions Club will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the school library.

Newman Grove FFA will hold a Family Cookout with parent meeting and the August FFA meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, starting at 7 p.m. All FFA members are encouraged to bring their families.