Dr. Carissa Mangus is newest BCHC medical staff member

Dr. Carissa Mangus, a native of Albion with close family ties to Boone County Health Center, is joining BCHC today, Wednesday, Aug. 17, as the health center’s newest medical staff member.Dr. Mangus will begin seeing patients on Monday, Aug. 22, and patients are invited to meet her at an open house on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. She will give a short presentation at 7 p.m.She is the daughter of Tom and Jacquie Brugman of Albion and a 2011 graduate of Boone Central High School.Carissa is married to Cody Mangus, also from Albion and a Boone Central graduate.Her mother, Jacquie, retired in January 2021 after 29 years as a Physician Assistant-C at the BCHC.