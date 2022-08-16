New teachers, administrators join local schools

Albion area students started classes Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Boone Central and St. Michael’s schools.Several new teachers also started there jobs here earlier this month, and they are being introduced in this week’s Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.Boone Central has two new administrators and five new teachers. The administrators are Jeff Schwartz, high school principal, and Ethan Larson, director of continuous improvement and professional learning. New Boone Central teachers are Leann Aldana, family and consumer science; Leanne Blanchard, high school counselor; Margo Cox, middle school resource teacher; Miles Ray, middle school social studies, and Brooke Ritterbush, elementary Special Education.New at St. Michael’s School are Kay Flanagan, first grade teacher, and Roberta Marisch, school secretary.