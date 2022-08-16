Rose Hill Cemetery gets road improvements

Albion Cemetery Association is working on making many improvements at Rose Hill Cemetery. Above and at right, asphalt millings and sealant were applied to some of the previously gravel roads, and an additional layer of asphalt was applied to other roads by a company from York.

Other improvements included renovation of the entry sign this spring. A large sign showing the map of the cemetery was installed at the shelter. The cemetery directory is being updated, and the fence is being repainted. In addition, board members are now cleaning the stones that have lichen growth on them.

Further improvements planned are landscaping, road signage, and detailed mapping of burial sites.