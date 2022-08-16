Village Campus project tops $300,000 with GPSB pledge

A $25,000 pledge from Great Plains State Bank is helping the Petersburg Community Foundation reach an incredible milestone in their campaign to repurpose the former Boone Central Middle School building.Pledges, donations and in kind gifts for The Village Campus now exceed $302,000, which helps the charitable organization close in on its $350,000 goal.A long-time partner of the community, Great Plains State Bank was excited to play a role in this project:“Great Plains State Bank has always focused on supporting our communities and we will continue to do so in the future,” commented Todd Heithoff, market president. “It is our honor to help contribute to this project. We are very excited to see the opportunities that The Village Campus project will bring to Petersburg. Not only will it benefit people of all ages in our town, but it should create economic growth as well. GPS Bank remains committed to the progress and greater good of our community.”This is one of several steps forward in the project to repurpose the building into a multi-use community center.