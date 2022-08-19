Ruth Zrust is Mystery Resident

Ruth Zrust was the Boone County Mystery Resident in the Aug. 17 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.She was correctly identified by all seven entries in this week’s contest.Larry Gray was the winner in the drawing of all correct guessers.One more Mystery Resident contest is planned for the Aug. 24 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.So, if you have a “light bulb” moment when you read the clues, come into the Albion News/Boone County Tribune office and fill out the form. We love to see the faces of our guessers!Guesses must be made in person at the Albion News/Boone County Tribune office by filling out a form on the counter. These are the only accepted guesses.