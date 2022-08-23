40th Rae Valley farm show set this weekend

The Rae Valley Heritage Association is hosting its 40th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor and Horse Plowing Bee Aug. 26-28, 2022, at the Charlie Huisman farm west of Petersburg, 1951 135th St.

Activities will start Friday at 5 p.m. when the annual Tractor Cade arrives at Charlie’s Park from Creston. After a cream can supper, there will be music and a barn dance for the tractor cade participants and others starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday begins with a consignment auction at 9 a.m. on the north portion of the grounds. Working events and plowing start at 11 a.m., followed by an old time antique tractor pull at 12 noon. The tractor pull features several classes of tractors.