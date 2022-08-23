Celebrating first day of school

Bill Kuester, interim superintendent at Boone Central, celebrated the first day of the 2022-23 school year with his grandsons (l.-r.) Connor, seven, and William, nine, on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

It was Bill’s “last first day.” He plans to fully retire from administration after the current school year.

Connor begins second grade and William starts fourth grade at Boone Central Elementary. Connor and William are sons of Brock and Alison Kuester.