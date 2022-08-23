Commissioners hear discussion again on Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline

Discussion on the proposed Heartland Greenway CO2 pipeline in Boone County was part of the County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Aug. 22.Navigator Ventures LLC has proposed to build the $2 billion, 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway pipeline to gather carbon dioxide from plants near Albion and South Sioux City and join a pipeline that cuts from northwest to southeast across Iowa, eventually injecting it underground near Taylorville, Illinois.The CO2 would be compressed to liquid form for transporting through the pipeline.Ralph and Debbie Schmadeke told the commissioners about their research and urged them to research all sides of the issue, including information from BOLD Nebraska.They pointed out that Nebraska counties have the power to regulate pipelines through the zoning and permitting process, can regulate the depth of the pipeline through a “level of cultivation” resolution, and require emergency support planning in the event of a pipeline rupture.