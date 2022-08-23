County’s property values up 3.15%

Inflation and increases in agricultural land values set the pace for a 3.15 percent hike in Boone County’s overall property valuation for 2022-23.

After two years of declines, the county’s property valuation increased by $72.48 million or about 3.15 percent for 2022-23.

The new certified values were announced last week by County Assessor Barb Hanson and will be used by governmental subdivisions in computing their new property tax requests.

The county’s total valuation of $2,367,864,658 this year still has not risen to the level of 2019-20 when it reached a record $2.4 billion.

Before this year’s increase, the county saw valuation declines of 4.24 percent in 2020-21, and less than one half of one percent last year.

Boone County’s valuation attributable to growth for 2022-23 is $18,783,815, an increase of $5,789,344 from last year’s $12,994,471 in growth.

Valuation comparisons for all governmental subdivisions are in the Aug. 24 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.