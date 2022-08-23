Jonathan Temme earns real estate license
Jonathan grew up in the auction business and has been helping his parents, John and Cindy Temme, with all types of auctions since he was in grade school.
For the past 22 years, he has also served as a contract auctioneer at auto auctions in several states.
“We are excited to have Jonathan join the company as a real estate sales associate,” said John Temme, who has been auctioneering since 1974 and selling real estate since 1982.
“I’m excited and honored to work with my dad and the company,” said Jonathan.
