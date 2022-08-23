Medalists lead Cardinal golfers to 4th at O’Neill

Three medalists and a top half finish in the season-opening tournament at O’Neill August 18 pleased Boone Central Coach Amy Ahlers.

Boone Central (430) finished fourth in the 10-team O’Neill Invitational behind Valentine (406), O’Neill (407) and Pierce (416). The Cards were paced by medalists Emmah Benson (4th), Taylor Beierman (5th) and Kaylee Krohn (12th).

“We got off to a strong start in the O’Neill Invite!” Ahlers exclaimed. “This first meet always comes up really quickly with it being only nine days into our season, but I feel good about the rounds the girls put together.

“I saw some great things across the board. They did a good job adjusting to the thick rough and tricky greens. Along with that, they stayed focused on one shot at a time, maintaining a positive attitude throughout.

“Those were some bright spots!

“Moving forward, our goal is to stay away from those bigger numbers, allowing us to become more consistent. Gaining confidence will help with that.”

Benson and Beierman both finished in double digits for the Cardinals, with Benson shooting 96 for fourth and Beierman 97 for fifth. Krohn earned her medal by carding a 105 at the O’Neill Country Club. Cassidy Maricle rounded out the 430 team total with a 132 and Britney Naber shot 148.

