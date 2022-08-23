Boone County 4-H Council and 4-H members took the opportunity this week to thank the more than 100 area businesses who participated as buyers in the annual 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale at the Boone County Fair.
Support from the buyers help make the active 4-H livestock programs possible each year.
See the ad on page 8 of this week’s Albion News/Boone co. Tribune.
Thanks to livestock buyers!
