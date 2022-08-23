Tractor group coming to Albion Wednesday, Aug. 31

A caravan of antique and classic Allis-Chalmers tractors will be coming to Albion next Wednesday, Aug. 31, and should be arriving from Randolph by 5 p.m.

The group will be visiting Gayle Noble’s tractor collection and will stay overnight. They will be leaving early Thursday morning for a 70-mile trip to Aurora. The next day, they will arrive in Clay Center for a show featuring Allis-Chalmers tractors.