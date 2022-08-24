New superintendent, five new staff start year at St. Edward Schools

A new superintendent and five new staff members have joined St. Edward Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year.Stephen OsbornSuperintendent Stephen Osborn and his wife, Terri, are both new to the district and have moved to St. Edward.Steve is serving as superintendent and K-6 principal at St. Edward.Terri is the fifth grade teacher.Other new teaching staff includes Bob Adam, high school social sciences; Hayley Denner, K-12 art; Amanda Redler, sixth grade; and Sheena Werts, elementary Special Education.