St. Edward

New superintendent, five new staff start year at St. Edward Schools

August 24, 2022
FacebookTwitter
Superintendent Stephen Osborn
A new superintendent and five new staff members have joined St. Edward Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year.
Stephen Osborn
Superintendent Stephen Osborn and his wife, Terri, are both new to the district and have moved to St. Edward.
Steve is serving as superintendent and K-6 principal at St. Edward.
Terri is the fifth grade teacher.
Other new teaching staff includes Bob Adam, high school social sciences; Hayley Denner, K-12 art; Amanda Redler, sixth grade; and Sheena Werts, elementary Special Education.
Complete story in the Aug. 24 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.