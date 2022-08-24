New superintendent, five new staff start year at St. Edward Schools
Stephen Osborn
Superintendent Stephen Osborn and his wife, Terri, are both new to the district and have moved to St. Edward.
Steve is serving as superintendent and K-6 principal at St. Edward.
Terri is the fifth grade teacher.
Other new teaching staff includes Bob Adam, high school social sciences; Hayley Denner, K-12 art; Amanda Redler, sixth grade; and Sheena Werts, elementary Special Education.
