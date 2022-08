Newman Grove Public Schools started the new school year on Aug. 16 with a new superintendent, a new Title teacher and a new kitchen employee.Superintendent Josh Warren was previously introduced when he was hired in March 2022.He and his wife, Ashley, have moved to Newman Grove with their son Morely, 10, and daughter Makrae, five.Ashley is the new Title I teacher at Newman Grove, and Jessica Schantz of Newman Grove is a new member of the kitchen staff.