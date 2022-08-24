Volunteers make progress at Village Campus

Volunteers painted the former cafeteria, carpet was removed from the former secretary space, and wiring needed to reconnect to the internet was completed.Re-installing secure door access points began. This technology will make it easier for the fitness center members and renters to access different spaces in the building.Exterior clean up and preparation for other work to be done was accessed.The west half of the building has improvements such as epoxy flooring in the main hallways and the area designated for new bathrooms. In the coming weeks, bathrooms will be constructed, and smaller drywall repair projects will be completed.Finishing touches are being made in the gym, kitchen, and fitness center areas in preparation for reopening.