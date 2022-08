Many readers of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune correctly identified Paul Weeder as the Mystery Resident based on the clues given in the Aug. 24 contest.There were a total of 16 correct guessers, so again a drawing was held to determine the winner.The drawing winner was Don Salber.Due to a lack of staff time, the contest is being suspended for now but may be reinstated again in the future.Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses in the Mystery Resident contest over the past six weeks. We appreciate your support of this feature.