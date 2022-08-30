Albion city sales tax revenues lower for fourth consecutive month

Albion city sales and use tax receipts declined in June 2022 for the fourth consecutive month, according to information received from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

Receipts for June totaled $57,061, a decline of $16,209 or about 22 percent from the record receipts of $73,270 in June of 2021. Sales and use tax receipts have declined from 13 to 34 percent each month from March through June.

For the first 11 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year, city sales tax receipts have declined in seven months and increased in only four months compared to the previous year.

