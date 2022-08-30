Boone Central budget shows 3.25% increase in tax request

Boone Central School Board reviewed its 2022-23 proposed budget at a work session Thursday evening, Aug. 25.

The school district’s operating budget and tax request will be increasing for next year, but at less than the rate of inflation.

The proposed budget calls for a total property tax request of $8,714,082, which would be an increase of $274,728 or 3.25 percent over last year’s total request of $8,439,354.

Budgeted expenditures include a seven percent increase in the general fund, but that increase is offset by a three percent reduction in the bond fund and a 34 percent reduction in the special building fund operating budget for the coming year.

Full story in the Aug. 31 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.