Forms were being installed for stem walls last week as progress continued on the new Boone County Ambulance garage located east of the Boone County Health Center.
The stem walls have now been poured, and preparations were being made early this week to complete the floor.
A fund drive is underway to help with the construction cost.
Concrete work underway for County Ambulance Garage
