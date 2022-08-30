Feature

Many attend Rae Valley Heritage Show last weekend

August 30, 2022
Dave Wilcox of Tilden plows with his team of mules at the Rae Valley show.
Attendance was very good at the 40th annual Nebraska State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Bee west of Petersburg last Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26-28.
Total attendance for the weekend was estimated at nearly 2,000 people. Some came to Charlie’s Park for only a few hours, while others returned all three days.
Some 42 tractors arrived from Creston in a “Tractor Cade” to open the show on Friday evening, and nearly 200 people were served at the cream can supper.
Working farm demonstrations were held Saturday and Sunday, with plowing on Sunday afternoon.
Full story and photos in the Aug. 31 Petersburg Press print and e-editions.