Newman Grove hosts Aug. 15 blood drive

Newman Grove Red Cross blood drive was held Monday, Aug. 15 at Fellowship Bible Church.

A total of 60 units were collected from 61 total donors. Goal of the blood drive was 61 units.

Donors receiving pins for reaching gallon platequs were:

• Duane Lee, 13 gallons;

• Steve King, Chad King and Andrea Morris, three gallons;

• Christie Wallin, two gallons;

• Nancy Haase, one gallon.

Power Red donors were Bradley Wallin, Brian Wallin, Larry Boschen and Hercules Ortiz-Jara.

