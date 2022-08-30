St. Edward’s FCCLA Chapter last week collected over 100 items for the Food Bank during their annual scavenger hunt last week.
The students are, l.-r., Katelyn Werts, Korina Bittner, Kaylee Applegarth, Caden Shotkoski-Roan, Madison Camp, Kalvin Sindelar, Bristol Laska, Ryder Beekman and Alli Brauner.
Advisor Cletus Arasmith said year’s chapter is small and young but full of enthusiasm and energy.
St. Edward FCCLA collects items for food pantry
