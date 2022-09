St. John’s Parish in Petersburg will be holding their annual bazaar on Sunday, Sept. 4.

A roast beef and sausage lunch with all the trimmings will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Werner Hall, 106 N. 4th St.

Following the meal will be the auction.

A social garden, parish gun and quilt raffle and bingo will also be available for those attending.