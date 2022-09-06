Amanda Mogensen to be part of LEAD 41 group

Amanda Mogensen of Primrose will be part of the Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 41 participants, according to the program’s director, Dr. Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September.The newest 20 members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.“It is an honor to be selected for the LEAD 41 class,” said Amanda. “The next two years will be full of new connections, opportunities and experiences. I look forward to expanding my network and building new relationships. My goal is to bring back the knowledge gained through the LEAD Program to better serve Boone County in my current leadership roles. I am grateful for Cedar Rapids State Bank, as they see the value in the professional and personal development of their employees.”