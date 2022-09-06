Boone Co. Veterans Service office unites veteran’s remains with his family

The week of August 22 to 27, 2022 was special for the Boone County Veteran’s Service Office and for Tennille Friese, newly hired as Assistant Veterans Service Officer.

On Tennille’s first day of work, Monday, Aug. 22, Veterans Service Officer Jacqueline Wells showed her a metal container marked “United States Veteran” that she had just received.

Jacque called a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy to help her open the box. Inside with the cremains was a metal tag, and they were able to identify that the remains were those of Warren G. Steigerwald of Lake Mills, WI.

The container had been found in a wooded area in Wisconsin by Carl Hydorn of St. Edward, a U.S. Navy veteran who had served with Jacque and is a friend of hers today. He gave the container to Jacque trusting that she would do her best to get it delivered to the veteran’s family.

Tennille was able to connect with Steigerwald’s grandson in Yankton, SD, and delivered the remains to him.

