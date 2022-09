Boone County Health Center (BCHC) is welcoming Dr. Lauren Jazwick, otolaryngologist, as the specialty clinic’s new ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor.Dr. Jazwick comes from Columbus Community Hospital and will replace the current ENT specialist, Dr. Nila Novotny as she retires.Dr. Jazwick received her bachelors degree in exercise science from Creighton University in Omaha. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa, before completing her otolaryngology-head and neck surgery residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.