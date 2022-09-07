Boone County’s annual Freedom Walk to commemorate 9/11 is scheduled for Sunday evening, Sept. 11, starting at 5 p.m. on the east side of Fuller Park in Albion.
A trolley will be provided for those who can’t walk.
A guest speaker is planned, and the Sons of the American Legion will host a free will donation meal immediately after the walk.
Freedom Walk will be Sept. 11 at Fuller Park
Boone County’s annual Freedom Walk to commemorate 9/11 is scheduled for Sunday evening, Sept. 11, starting at 5 p.m. on the east side of Fuller Park in Albion.