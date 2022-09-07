Interest in design, crafting leads to new St. Edward business

Ashley Jones has been interested in design and crafting for many years, and that eventually led her to her own business, 307 Designs, in downtown St. Edward.

She started about seven years ago pursuing her interests on Etsy, an online marketplace for crafters, artists and collectors.

She took initial steps toward owning her own business by buying out the equipment and inventory from Designs N Signs in Albion last fall, and moving to her building at 307 Beaver Street in St. Edward.

Some remodeling and repainting have been completed in her business building, and improvements are continuing.

