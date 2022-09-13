Thanks to a local farmer, Chad King, Newman Grove FFA received a $5,000 donation through the America’s Farmers Community Outreach programs sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
This fund allows farmer customers to advocate, celebrate and honor rural America.
The FFA Chapter will be using these funds for leadership conferences and classroom lab materials.
King contributes $5,000 to Newman Grove FFA
